Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $8.69

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $10.25. Pearson shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 45,530 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.19) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.21) to GBX 740 ($9.70) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.43) to GBX 670 ($8.78) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.1894 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pearson by 795.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 903,743 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Pearson by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 573,682 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pearson by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 459,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pearson by 2,690.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 350,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

