Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $8.69

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $10.25. Pearson shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 45,530 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.19) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.21) to GBX 740 ($9.70) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.43) to GBX 670 ($8.78) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pearson by 795.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 903,743 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Pearson by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 573,682 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pearson by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 459,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pearson by 2,690.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 350,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.
About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
