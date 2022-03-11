Peet DeFi (PTE) Achieves Market Cap of $42,080.63

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. Peet DeFi has a total market cap of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peet DeFi coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046439 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.92 or 0.06610087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,140.31 or 1.00011255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00041788 BTC.

Peet DeFi Coin Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi

