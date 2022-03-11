Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $73.88

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.88 and last traded at $74.25, with a volume of 14906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEGA. TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -93.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,750 shares of company stock valued at $182,760. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pegasystems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Pegasystems by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Pegasystems by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.