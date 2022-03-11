Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 5,982 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,902,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,503,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,819.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,833,000 after purchasing an additional 439,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $135.36. 15,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,182. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.01 and its 200-day moving average is $155.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.38%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

