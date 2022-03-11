Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.06% of Discovery worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Discovery by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Discovery by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44,759 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISCA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.53. 378,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,191,932. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

