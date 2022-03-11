Pendal Group Ltd Buys 86,142 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 279.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,142 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 39,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.85. 165,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,202,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.33. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $449.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

