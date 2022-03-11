Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,714 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 1.04% of International Seaways worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 77.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 340,850 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 30.0% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 591,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 25.6% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 209,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42,708 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

INSW traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,745. The stock has a market cap of $861.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.34%.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

