Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. 882,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,289,227. The firm has a market cap of $283.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

