Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after buying an additional 440,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after acquiring an additional 403,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after acquiring an additional 352,200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,338,000 after acquiring an additional 175,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 362,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,871,000 after acquiring an additional 170,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,166. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,947. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.04 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.91%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

