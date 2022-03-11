Pendal Group Ltd Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,187. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.06 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.