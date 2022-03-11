Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 111,772 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,893.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 136,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 133,829 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.76. 42,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,743. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

