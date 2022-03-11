Pendal Group Ltd Has $14.10 Million Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,625 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Popular worth $14,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 2,876.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 339,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Popular by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 306,388 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Popular by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,225,000 after purchasing an additional 173,734 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 194,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 127,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Popular by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 115,349 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPOP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,884. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.05. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.96 and a 52-week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

