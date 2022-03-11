Pendal Group Ltd Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after buying an additional 64,015 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,036,000 after buying an additional 65,607 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 486.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,870,000 after buying an additional 143,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

NYSE:MCK traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.28. The stock had a trading volume of 23,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,130. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $283.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

