Pendal Group Ltd Has $5.68 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

NYSE:GS traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.94. The company had a trading volume of 82,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,649. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.72 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.