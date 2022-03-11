Pendal Group Ltd Has $65.04 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 130,052 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.99. 4,103,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,455,555. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

