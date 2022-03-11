Pendal Group Ltd Has $7.05 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $203,143,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Equinix by 117.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 443,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 239,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equinix by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 864,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,186,000 after acquiring an additional 169,825 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix stock traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $700.17. 11,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $639.16 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $722.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $782.21. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 127.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $847.94.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,858 shares of company stock worth $24,326,504 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

