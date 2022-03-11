Pendal Group Ltd Increases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $56,674,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,207,000 after buying an additional 82,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 257.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

GPN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.02. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Global Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.