Pendal Group Ltd Invests $5.68 Million in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 113,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,679,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 1.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its stake in Sanofi by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Sanofi by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Sanofi by 14.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,099. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

