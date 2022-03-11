Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Life Storage by 59.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its holdings in Life Storage by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.