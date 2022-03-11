Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 16,571 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.12% of WNS worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,432,000 after buying an additional 62,319 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,729,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 45.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after buying an additional 322,680 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 958,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,436,000 after buying an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 14.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,043,000 after purchasing an additional 105,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of WNS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,817. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.05.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.