Pendal Group Ltd Sells 105,127 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105,127 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $699.72.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $678.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $664.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $644.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $472.27 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

