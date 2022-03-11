Pendal Group Ltd Sells 162,277 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 162,277 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,215,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

