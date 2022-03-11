Pendal Group Ltd Sells 541,752 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 541,752 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 9.9% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.58. 83,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,094,743. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.77.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

