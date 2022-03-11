Pendal Group Ltd Sells 5,929 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.44.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.67. The stock had a trading volume of 62,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.64. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $79.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.81%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

