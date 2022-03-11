Pendal Group Ltd Sells 725 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,182 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Adobe by 95.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,377,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $17.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $421.55. The company had a trading volume of 73,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $199.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $494.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.03. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.81 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.