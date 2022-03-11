Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.57

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.57 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 25,000 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £11.72 million and a P/E ratio of -10.67.
Pennant International Group Company Profile (LON:PEN)
