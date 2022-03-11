PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.12. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 723.10%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

