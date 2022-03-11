PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PMT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of PMT opened at $16.26 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.12.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 723.10%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 174.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 527,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 335,371 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $2,287,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $1,039,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

