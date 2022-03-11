Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.54% of Penske Automotive Group worth $42,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,676,000 after buying an additional 170,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after buying an additional 140,591 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,185,000 after buying an additional 78,590 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,982,000 after buying an additional 64,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.11. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

PAG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

