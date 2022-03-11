Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $191.95

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $191.95 and last traded at $192.27, with a volume of 6941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.00.

Several research firms recently commented on PEN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.11.

Get Penumbra alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,295.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $337,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,844 shares of company stock worth $8,562,974. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Penumbra by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.