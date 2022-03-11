Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $50.45 million and approximately $530,815.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022483 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 152,106,078 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

