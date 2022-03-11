Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.13% of Peoples Financial Services worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 221.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the third quarter worth $208,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $339.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 36.36% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.