Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CL King

Equities researchers at CL King assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock. CL King’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

PFGC opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,135 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $827,173,000 after buying an additional 388,510 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $244,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after acquiring an additional 823,110 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,160,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $145,042,000 after acquiring an additional 190,767 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,119,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $143,151,000 after purchasing an additional 601,109 shares in the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

