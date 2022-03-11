Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Short Interest Update

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 291.4% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:PDOT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 42,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,284. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Get Peridot Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 158,919 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.