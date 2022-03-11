Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) Short Interest Update

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the February 13th total of 511,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $9,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $128,192,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,622,000.

PRM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. 1,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,799. Perimeter Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.41 million for the quarter.

Perimeter Solutions is a manufacturer of firefighting products and lubricant additives. The Fire Safety business includes formulation and manufacturing of fire management products along with services and pre-treatment solutions for managing wildland, military, industrial and municipal fires. The Oil Additives business produces phosphorous pentasulfide utilized in the preparation of zinc dialkyldithiophosphate based lubricant additives.

