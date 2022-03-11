Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.13. Perion Network posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

PERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 63,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $21.45 on Friday. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $749.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33.

About Perion Network (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Earnings History and Estimates for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

