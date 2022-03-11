Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49,189.20

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £491.89 ($644.51) and traded as high as £495 ($648.58). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at £492.50 ($645.31), with a volume of 6,408 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £491.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is £494.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

In related news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 1 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £495 ($648.58) per share, with a total value of £495 ($648.58).

About Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

