Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.18.

WOOF opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after buying an additional 3,120,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,989,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,910,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

