Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $454.41

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 454.41 ($5.95) and traded as low as GBX 368.20 ($4.82). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 371.40 ($4.87), with a volume of 714,449 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on PETS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.47) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.90) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 405.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 454.41.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

