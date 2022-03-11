Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Update

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PAHGF opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $7.01.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

