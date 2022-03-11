Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.90) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.02).

Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 371 ($4.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 405.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 454.41.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

