Phantasma Energy Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.31 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $167,543.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.77 or 0.06588940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,793.98 or 0.99856958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00041889 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

