Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 17,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

Pharmacielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHCEF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

