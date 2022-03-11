Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

About Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

Pharos Energy Plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.