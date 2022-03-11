Philip G. Gaglia Sells 1,863 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $72,098.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FIBK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 840,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,146. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.06. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,815,000 after acquiring an additional 555,872 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,089,000 after buying an additional 1,656,061 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after buying an additional 503,632 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

