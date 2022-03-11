Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,583,000 after buying an additional 195,288 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,130,000 after purchasing an additional 278,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $81.21 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

