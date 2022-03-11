Phore Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $649,567.27 and $4,051.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002505 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00367058 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,306,138 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.