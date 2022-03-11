PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.25

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.25 and traded as low as $8.01. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 39,559 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
