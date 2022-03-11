PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.96

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and traded as low as $22.95. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 1,645,998 shares traded.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $150,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 465,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

