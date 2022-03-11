Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.89

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.89 and traded as low as $15.93. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 1,194,449 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1184 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan Rappaport bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,845 shares of company stock worth $517,452.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 25.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 250.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO)

